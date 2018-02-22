Redhawks kick off home schedule Friday at Capaha

Editorial

The wet-weather system rolling through the Midwest will test the new field turf at Capaha Field, but the calendar calls for the home opener for the Southeast Missouri State University baseball team on Friday.

The Redhawks are scheduled to take on Bowling Green at 3 p.m.

Southeast has lost a couple of heartbreakers and are off to a rough 0-4 start so far, but the team has been competitive and will likely turn things around.

The team was predicted to finish fifth in the OVC this year, but the team has had a couple OVC regular-season titles in recent years.

Now the Redhawks return home for a long stretch where 11 of the next 12 games will be played in Cape Girardeau between Friday and March 11.

Even if Friday's game is canceled or you can't make it, we encourage you to check out the Redhawks baseball team at Capaha. It's a sure sign of spring.