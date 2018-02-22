- Man transitioning to woman killed herself in Cape City Jail in June; news comes from architect's pitch in Kansas (2/15/18)2
- Cape Girardeau businessman proposes redevelopment project; seeks taxing district to fund improvements (2/17/18)16
- Bell City arrest, Scott City incident highlight high-alert status following Fla. school shooting (2/20/18)4
- Plans in the works to save Esquire Theater on Broadway in Cape (2/21/18)1
- TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza expands with dining area in Fruitland (2/16/18)
- Pence gets it right in response to attack on Christian faith (2/17/18)6
- Charges filed in Sunday murder; suspects in custody (2/14/18)2
- Lovebirds for 80 years give advice: Trust, patience and 'Tell 'em you love 'em' (2/14/18)2
- Jackson schools purchased former orchard land, will lease for farming for now (2/15/18)
- The heart of the matter: Clinic helps patients rise above congestive heart failure (2/17/18)
Redhawks kick off home schedule Friday at Capaha
The wet-weather system rolling through the Midwest will test the new field turf at Capaha Field, but the calendar calls for the home opener for the Southeast Missouri State University baseball team on Friday.
The Redhawks are scheduled to take on Bowling Green at 3 p.m.
Southeast has lost a couple of heartbreakers and are off to a rough 0-4 start so far, but the team has been competitive and will likely turn things around.
The team was predicted to finish fifth in the OVC this year, but the team has had a couple OVC regular-season titles in recent years.
Now the Redhawks return home for a long stretch where 11 of the next 12 games will be played in Cape Girardeau between Friday and March 11.
Even if Friday's game is canceled or you can't make it, we encourage you to check out the Redhawks baseball team at Capaha. It's a sure sign of spring.