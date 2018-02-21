*Menu
Flags donated to Blanchard Elementary School

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
User-submitted story by Dale Humphries

VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary recently presented new U.S. and Missouri flags to Blanchard Elementary School. From left, LaDonna Hengst, Sue Kemp, Dale Humphries, and Dr. Barbara Kohlfeld, principal.

