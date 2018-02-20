Holland will be missed as he leaves fundraising role

Editorial

Bill Holland, who helped raise millions and millions of dollars for Southeast Missouri State University's students, is retiring.

Holland didn't seek the spotlight, instead working behind the scenes to help build a healthy university foundation.

"I let people win alone, and we lose in a crowd," he said, explaining his philosophy.

Holland's title is vice president for university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri Foundation. He'll officially step away March 31, and Trudy Lee, assistant vice president for university advancement, will serve as interim vice president on an interim basis.

Holland began working for Southeast as director of corporate relations in the university's then-St. Louis office in August 2005, according to a recent article by Mark Bliss.

He has worked for two Southeast presidents who valued fundraising efforts -- Ken Dobbins and now Carlos Vargas-Aburto.

Under Holland's leadership, the foundation raised more than $49 million in a three-year fundraising campaign that ended in 2015. Much of that money has gone toward scholarships for students. The foundation gives out $1.8 million annually in scholarships.

Holland said he and his wife, Angela, plan to move back to the St. Louis area to be closer to children and grandchildren, but "We have friends in both places, and we don't intend to give them up," Holland said.

We extend our best wishes to the Hollands as they enter a new chapter. Bill Holland made a huge contribution to higher education in Cape Girardeau. We thank him for a job well done.