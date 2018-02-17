Supporting Hope Center, El Salvador

Letter to the Editor

On Saturday, Feb. 24 a Building Hope banquet will be held at the Drury Plaza and Conference Center. It is being organized by a team of local people that include businessmen and women, educators and clergy. Our purpose is to raise funds for a Hope Center in El Salvador that will serve a community in need and help keep children safe from gang recruitment and induction into prostitution and the sex trade. One hundred percent of donations and pledges that evening will go to the project and will be matched $1-$1. If you have questions feel free to reach out to the team.

The event will feature a meal catered by The Southerner, music from the Teen Challenge Choir, comedian Andrew Stanley (son of Pastor Andy Stanley and grandson of Pastor Charles Stanley) and ICM CEO Janice Rosser Allen. There will also be a live auction with five big ticket items including a trip for two on an ICM vision trip to El Salvador and a visit to the Hope Center. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting www.bit.do/buildinghope or by calling 573-986-7509. We look forward to a wonderful evening and hope you join us!

JEFF AND SOPHIA SCOTT, Cape Girardeau

Building Hope Team: Teresa Birk, Chris Edmonds, Bill Leming, Jason Lipe, Brian Noto,

Julie Ann Palmer, Pastor Ben Porter, Jeff Scott,

Darrel Seabaugh, Randy Sparkman