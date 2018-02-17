University Foundation recognizes Talberts for dedication to university

Editorial

Cape Girardeau cardiologist Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and his wife, Bettie, were honored with the 2018 Friends of the University award Friday by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

The Friends of the University is the highest honor bestowed by the foundation.

The Talberts are members of the foundation President's Council and have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to Southeast's River Campus, school officials said.

Reporter Mark Bliss wrote that the couple have been annual donors to Symphony Orchestra and theater scholarships and were major contributors when the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra participated in the 2009 American Celebration of Music in China. Bettie Talbert has served on the Southeast Missouri Symphony Board. In addition, the family also has established the Dr. Clifford Talbert, Jr., Endowed Medical Scholarship for premedical students. The couple has donated to building funds and scholarships. They've mentored students, served on committees and have been active in the Cape Girardeau Community.

Congratulations to Clifford and Bettie Talbert for a lifelong commitment to Southeast Missouri State University and to the Cape Girardeau community.