Newspaper's entertainment section full of fun events

We hope you noticed our revamped entertainment/event section in today's paper.

We're recommitting our focus and resources to bringing you more information about our local culture, entertainment, food and events in the Southeast Missourian. Cape Girardeau is an active, vibrant place, and we're excited about bringing you more and new types of coverage in the newspaper. We hope our new TGIF section will not only be useful in helping you plan your activities for the weekend, but will also bring you inspiration and knowledge about the talent and creativity that brings sound, color and passion to our region. In today's section, we catch up with the ultra-talented opera singer Neal Boyd, previous winner of America's Got Talent, preview all the fish fries and comedy acts on tap this weekend; and give you an idea of the top movies that are playing across the country. Last week, we enjoyed getting to know several of the performers in the upcoming musical, Mary Poppins, coming to the River Campus. We love the diversity of talent and opportunities that make this place so fun.

Speaking of that, we'd like to bring your attention to five acts coming up at the Show Me Center that showcase just the variety of options of entertainment in Cape Girardeau.

In the next several weeks, you'll have an opportunity to hear country legends Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakum; rock out to Styx and REO SPEEDwagon, worship with some of the most known contemporary Christian artists in that genre; take the kids to PJ Masks Live; and get cozy with former First Lady Laura Bush.

Here are the dates:

* Feb. 21: University Speakers Series, "An evening with Laura Bush"

* Feb. 22: "The Roadshow 2018" with Christian music favorites For King & Country, Matthew West, Natalie Grant, Bethel Music, Zach Williams and Social Club Misfits

* March 23: REO Speedwagon and Styx with special guest Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

* April 15: Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Dwight Yoakam, Robert Earl Keen and Brandy Clark

* May 5: PJ Masks "Time to be a hero Live!"

Just a little something for everybody. For information on show times and tickets, go to www.showmecenter.biz or call the Show Me Center box office at 573-651-5000.

Be sure to check out our TGIF section every Friday and visit semoevents.com to find out all the things happening in Cape Girardeau County and beyond.