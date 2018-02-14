- Fake UFC event listing stirs the pot at local Golden Corral (2/10/18)3
- Jackson woman trying to find stolen bike she's had since 1939 (2/5/18)3
- Cape's strict shipping container rules collide with barbecue restaurant; special permit needed (2/9/18)8
- 4-H Hall of Famer, widely known volunteer Dortha Strack dies (2/7/18)4
- Amanda Oesch to run for Scott County prosecuting attorney (2/7/18)
- Major case squad activated to investigate shooting death in Cape (2/13/18)
- University Foundation to honor Talberts as Friends of the University (2/13/18)2
- Mary Poppins flies straight to your heart next weekend (2/9/18)
- Jay's Bar-B-Q aiming for March reopening after December fire (2/7/18)
- Robinson's news met with tears, shouts in phone calls after judge's statement of innocence (2/6/18)1
International Students Share Experiences
Media Release
Event: International Student Presentation
Date: February 12, 2018
Location: Isle Casino of Cape
Contact: Robert M. Gifford (robertmgifford@sbcglobal.net or (573) 200-0549)
International Students Share Experiences
This past Monday at noon, the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club hosted four Southeast international students who shared what they have experienced while living and studying in Cape Girardeau. The students, who are from India, China, Brazil, and Panama/Colombia, described what had brought them to Southeast and what had been their most enjoyable experiences in Cape Girardeau. Each of them are impressed with how friendly and helpful local residents have been in helping them adjust to a wide variety of new experiences. The students also expressed their appreciation to the Rotary Club for its financial support of the 2017 Carpe Diem International Festival held on the Southeast campus in November.
(Photo Attached) Pictured from Left to Right: Lorena Pulido (Panama/Colombia), Ricardo Ashimi (Brazil), Ron Kirby (Rotary Club President), Xiaozhou Gao (China), and Ruchika Sharma (India)