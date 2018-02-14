Media Release

Event: International Student Presentation

Date: February 12, 2018

Location: Isle Casino of Cape

Contact: Robert M. Gifford (robertmgifford@sbcglobal.net or (573) 200-0549)

International Students Share Experiences

This past Monday at noon, the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club hosted four Southeast international students who shared what they have experienced while living and studying in Cape Girardeau. The students, who are from India, China, Brazil, and Panama/Colombia, described what had brought them to Southeast and what had been their most enjoyable experiences in Cape Girardeau. Each of them are impressed with how friendly and helpful local residents have been in helping them adjust to a wide variety of new experiences. The students also expressed their appreciation to the Rotary Club for its financial support of the 2017 Carpe Diem International Festival held on the Southeast campus in November.

(Photo Attached) Pictured from Left to Right: Lorena Pulido (Panama/Colombia), Ricardo Ashimi (Brazil), Ron Kirby (Rotary Club President), Xiaozhou Gao (China), and Ruchika Sharma (India)