Community comes out to support Jackson, Cape school fundraisers

Editorial

Nearly a thousand people turned out the last two weekends to support local public schools, starting with Jackson's Red and Black Affair, followed by Cape Girardeau's Penguin Party.

Both events were formal parties where adults showed up in some of their best attire, looking dapper and lovely. Five hundred and twenty-five people celebrated a night of dinner, dancing and games on Feb. 3 while raising money for Jackson's schools. Final totals were not available Monday, but the school plans to announce the total this week. Meanwhile, on Saturday, more than 400 attended the Penguin Party at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau. Officials have yet to tally all of the auction and donation earnings, but ticket sales alone brought in about $24,000.

It seems every time we turn around, our community seems to be raising money for one good cause or another. From cancer galas to school foundations to packing meals for impoverished nations, our collective generosity is worth pointing out. Thank you to all who donate to worthy causes, and especially to those who organize events to help raise funds for worthwhile causes.