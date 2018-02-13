Prayer 2-13-18

Most read stories
- Fake UFC event listing stirs the pot at local Golden Corral (2/10/18)3
- Jackson woman trying to find stolen bike she's had since 1939 (2/5/18)3
- Robinson's news met with tears, shouts in phone calls after judge's statement of innocence (2/6/18)1
- Detective in David Robinson case placed on leave; Sikeston requests investigation into case (2/5/18)4
- 4-H Hall of Famer, widely known volunteer Dortha Strack dies (2/7/18)4
- Cape's strict shipping container rules collide with barbecue restaurant; special permit needed (2/9/18)8
- Amanda Oesch to run for Scott County prosecuting attorney (2/7/18)
- Jay's Bar-B-Q aiming for March reopening after December fire (2/7/18)
- Judge: David Robinson is innocent; prosecutor and police violated due process; recommendation to go before Mo. Supreme Court (2/3/18)2
- Willie Nelson to play the Show Me Center in April, tickets on sale Friday (2/6/18)1