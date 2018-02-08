New book on Ozark Trail by St. Louis photographer/author

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

THE OZARK TRAIL: IMAGES OF MISSOURI'S LONGEST HIKING TRAIL by St. Louis Photographer/Author, Don Massey, Is Now Available

St. Louis, Missouri - February 1, 2018 - Don Massey describes his work on this book as a labor of love. He says, By putting the images in a book, I am hoping to share what the trail has to offer and the great gift and potential we have in creating and finishing the Ozark Trail.

The Ozarks began to take form nearly 1.5 billion years ago when volcanoes built the St. Francois Mountains. Since that time, the area has been raised by subterranean volcanic activity and reduced by erosion and covered with seas. The most rugged terrain is found in the Boston Mountain range in Arkansas to the south, where peaks up to 2,500 feet high coexist with valleys up to 1,500 feet deep.

The Ozark Trail is the longest trail in Missouri and currently has 350 miles of completed trails throughout the Ozarks. The trail has been a work in progress since 1976 and has been built and maintained by hundreds of volunteers. Of the trails 13 sections, some are completed, some in progress, and some proposed. When completed the trail will run 500 miles from St. Louis, Missouri, to Arkansas where it will connect with the Ozark Highland Trail to make a 700-mile-long trail, among the longest in the United States.

The book is available for purchase at ozarkphoto.com. It is also available online at ozarktrail.com and missourilife.com, as well as some St. Louis area retailers, including The Alpine Shop, Subterranean Books, and The Novel Neighbor.

About the Author: Don Massey lives with his wife, Maggie, in Crestwood, Missouri. He made his living as a photographer for the Army and later as a landscape designer. After retiring he began working on his book using photos from his years of photographing the Ozarks. Masseys mission in writing the book contains four parts: to show the natural beauty of the Missouri Ozarks; to let the reader see what a treasure the Ozark Trail has become due to all the hard work by legions of volunteers; to show what the proposed and under construction sections will offer hikers in the future; and, to show that natures beauty is found not only in the greatest of vistas and spectacular features, but also in all the small parts and patterns that nature has created.

Contact: Don Massey email: ozarkphoto@sbcglobal.net phone: (314) 962-7853

