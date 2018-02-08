Let the Games begin! Olympics should be fun

Editorial

The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially underway, kicking off with the quirky sport of mixed doubles curling on Wednesday. Figure skating is slated tonight, and the official opening ceremony officially ignites the games Feb. 9; you might be able to catch some of it before work on Friday, as the ceremonies begin at 5 a.m. Central time.

We enjoy the winter olympics sports for their beauty and speed. Many of the athletes will see how fast they can make it down a hill on skis, or how fast they can zip down an icy track in a bobsled or how far they can fly in the air during ski jumps. Then there's the grace of figure skating, the precision of curling and the skilled team-oriented ruggedness of hockey.

The athletes all play for the pride of their respective countries, and this year's Olympics has more than a little geopolitical news sprinkled in. Russian athletes were barred after cheating scandals during the last Olympics. More fascinating is that athletes from North Korea are being allowed to compete in the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. A dozen North Korean female hockey players came last week to form a joint team with South Korean athletes, the first unified Korean team in the Olympics, according to the Associated Press. Twenty-two North Korean athletes are joining the games in South Korea.

Furthermore, the Associated Press reported: "The Koreas have been planning several conciliatory gestures during the games, including having their athletes parade together with a single "unification flag" depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony. Another rare sight on Thursday was North Korean flags that began flying in Olympic villages and stadiums in Pyeongchang and Gangneung, something that normally wouldn't be tolerated in a country with a strict anti-North Korea security law still in effect.

"South Korea sees the Olympics as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with North Korea after a period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over the North's nuclear and missile programs. Some outside experts say the North may aim to use improved ties with South Korea as a way to weaken U.S.-led international sanctions."

Typically, North Koreans trying to escape South Korea are met with lethal bullets. During this time of nuclear weapons tensions, this reprieve for sport is fascinating and welcome.

The Games will run through Feb. 25. They will be televised on NBC.