Cherry Hill open to fans

Letter to the Editor

I feel the need to respond to the "speak out" comment in your February 6th edition.

First we are very fortunate and excited to be bringing a Prospect League baseball team to Cape Girardeau. The owner Andy Patel and his management team are making a large investment in our city to make that happen as play will begin in June of next year. Many more details on the team and improvements to Capaha Field will be forthcoming in the months ahead.

The facts are that there will be a relatively inexpensive charge to attend games (amount yet to be determined). However when discussing Cherry Hill the owner, Andy Patel, declared to city leadership the area would be free for fans to watch all games from that venue. No bleachers or fences will hide the view from Cherry Hill. Also any charges for other games (SEMO, Capahas, Legion, etc.) will be determined in the future solely by those teams.

It would serve the readers of the Missourian well to follow Speak Out comments with facts,

HARRY REDIGER, mayor, Cape Girardeau