- Detective in David Robinson case placed on leave; Sikeston requests investigation into case (2/5/18)4
- Judge: David Robinson is innocent; prosecutor and police violated due process; recommendation to go before Mo. Supreme Court (2/3/18)2
- The story of the Drurys' entrepreneurial beginnings (1/27/18)5
- Jackson woman trying to find stolen bike she's had since 1939 (2/5/18)1
- Jefferson Elementary principal moves into new curriculum role; Franklin principal to join Jefferson (2/3/18)
- Mill Spring couple, child killed; suspect in custody (1/31/18)1
- Golden Corral altercation of manager, employee goes viral; manager fired (1/27/18)7
- Weather complicates SUV removal from the river (1/31/18)
- Several reasons not to watch the Super Bowl (2/3/18)1
- Robinson's news met with tears, shouts in phone calls after judge's statement of innocence (2/6/18)1
Cherry Hill open to fans
I feel the need to respond to the "speak out" comment in your February 6th edition.
First we are very fortunate and excited to be bringing a Prospect League baseball team to Cape Girardeau. The owner Andy Patel and his management team are making a large investment in our city to make that happen as play will begin in June of next year. Many more details on the team and improvements to Capaha Field will be forthcoming in the months ahead.
The facts are that there will be a relatively inexpensive charge to attend games (amount yet to be determined). However when discussing Cherry Hill the owner, Andy Patel, declared to city leadership the area would be free for fans to watch all games from that venue. No bleachers or fences will hide the view from Cherry Hill. Also any charges for other games (SEMO, Capahas, Legion, etc.) will be determined in the future solely by those teams.
It would serve the readers of the Missourian well to follow Speak Out comments with facts,
HARRY REDIGER, mayor, Cape Girardeau
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: