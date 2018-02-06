Frigid fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Missouri

Editorial

Many of us just don't understand the crazy souls who come out once a year to splash into the frigid waters of Lake Boutin, but Penny Williams, development coordinator for Special Olympics Missouri, summed it up pretty well:

"We ask, as a fundraiser, to come out of your comfort zone," she said. "Come and do something good for somebody else, donate some money, and jump in a lake. So that's why we're here today."

Whether decked out in tie-dye shirts or dressed as Zeus, the participants came out and had a great time splashing in water that was 35 degrees. More importantly, they raised a lot of money for Special Olympics.

If you haven't had the chance to take in a Special Olympics event, you are missing a treat. Special Olympics athletes are often fans of sports, and may have spent a great deal of time watching their siblings play sports, playing sport-related video games or watching sports on TV. Special Olympics gives them the chance to compete, to get right into the action, and the joy that resonates from any event is palpable.

As culture reporter Josh Hartwig wrote, Williams said this year's plunge had 113 participants, and more than $28,000 was raised. Donations still are being accepted.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is the sponsoring agency for the Polar Plunge, because Special Olympics is the law enforcement's charity of choice.

A special thanks to those crazy souls who came out and splashed for a cause. Thanks for raising money for Special Olympics. And thank you to Williams, the police department and all who endeavor to give athletes with special needs some very special moments.