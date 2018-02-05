Congratulations to the Leopold GearHeads

Congratulations to the Leopold Robotics Team, the Leopold GearHeads, for qualifying for the First Tech Challenge Missouri State Championship robotics competition. Next month, the GearHeads will head to Rolla, Missouri for the February 24th competition at Missouri S&T University. The team's qualification for State came from their performance at the Southeast Missouri State University Qualifier in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The team preformed well and ultimately received several awards that allowed them to advance to the next level of competition. This is the 4th year that the GearHeads have qualified for the State Championship and the team is excited to get the opportunity to compete again. We wish the GearHeads well and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish this season!