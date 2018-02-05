*Menu
Congratulations to the Leopold GearHeads

Monday, February 5, 2018
User-submitted story by Julia Horrell
Leopold GearHeads received first place for the Motivate Award. Front Row: Madi Eftink, Brice Jansen, Emma Vandeven, Beth Lincoln, Summer Forrester Second Row:Luke Eftink, Michael Rosanna, Jared Landewee, Jace Jansen, Cole Loughary, Wade Arnzen, Sam Horrell, Chris Campbell

Congratulations to the Leopold Robotics Team, the Leopold GearHeads, for qualifying for the First Tech Challenge Missouri State Championship robotics competition. Next month, the GearHeads will head to Rolla, Missouri for the February 24th competition at Missouri S&T University. The team's qualification for State came from their performance at the Southeast Missouri State University Qualifier in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The team preformed well and ultimately received several awards that allowed them to advance to the next level of competition. This is the 4th year that the GearHeads have qualified for the State Championship and the team is excited to get the opportunity to compete again. We wish the GearHeads well and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish this season!

Leopold GearHeads received second place for the Inspire Award. Front Row:Emma Vandeven, Summer Forrester, Beth Lincoln, Brice Jansen Second Row:Michael Rosanna,Cole Loughary, Sam Horrell, Jace Jansen, Jared Landewee, Chris Campbell, Madi Eftink, Wade Arnzen, Luke Eftink,
