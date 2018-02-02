- Golden Corral altercation of manager, employee goes viral; manager fired (1/27/18)7
Children take the lead at First Friday art festivities
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is setting aside the wine and cheese today in favor of milk and cookies.
That's because today, as part of the First Friday art event, the arts council will display children's art work as part of the 18th annual Children's Art Festival, which will showcase 400-plus works of art by children.
It's a good way to include children in the arts community.
"Every gallery has its own show going on. For the Arts Council, it's going to be the Children's Arts Festival. We have young artists and teachers from all the way up to Farmington, all the way down to Doniphan. So we cover the entire region," Cape Girardeau native Conley Clark, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri gallery manager said.
The exhibit will be on display until Feb. 24, and some of the artwork will eventually be on display at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
We encourage you to get out Friday and stop by and see the artwork. Several other galleries in Cape Girardeau will have displays as well. The First Friday event is a good excuse to explore some of the artistic talent we have in our region.