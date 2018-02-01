The Cape Girardeau SEMO Elite FC Avengers finished their fall SLYSA season with an outstanding 15  2 record in the U10 Boys Division. SLYSA is the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association and operates competitive soccer leagues for boys and girls, ages 6 to 19. The major objective of the organization is to develop, promote, and provide top level competition for youth soccer in the greater St. Louis area.

Our team along with coaches Shaun Craig and John Wondel worked hard to achieve this seasons record by beating out several St. Louis area teams. The SLYSA league has grown to over 13,000 boys and girls representing over 970 teams according to their website.