Older adults, love, and compassion
Hello,
My name is Dana Branson and I am a professor at Southeast Missouri State University in the Department of Social Work. Our department will be hosting a free community screening of the documentary Age of Love, on 03/20/2018 at the River Campus at 4pm. Here are links to a short video concerning the documentary:
VIMEO - https://vimeo.com/61764746
YOUTUBE - http://bit.ly/1zntID1
The documentary is about older adults 70 years and older looking for new love and companionship. It follows a group of older adults who participating in a speed dating event.
On April 10, 2018, a Junior/Senior level social work class will be sponsoring a speed dating event for older adultsalso at the River Campus. We would like to invite you to cover this project. I think it would be of great interest. Also, the director, Steven Lorin, from New York is very opening to discussing the documentary with members of media.
I would love the chance to speak with someone at length if the Southeast Missourian would be interested in the events. Please feel free to contact me at work: 573-651-2004, home number: 573-339-0415 or cell phone: 573-450-6546. You can also reach my via email at dbranson@semo.edu.
Thank you for your time and I hope to hear from you soon. If you decide that you are not interested in the story, would you mind to let me know that as well. I would appreciate it.
Dana Branson