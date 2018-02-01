Retiring Rich Payne contributed important role for education

Editorial

Rich Payne, director of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, recently announced his retirement at the end of this school year.

Payne has been an educator for 28 years in the Cape Girardeau School District, including 18 years as the CTC director. He also has coached football.

Payne has touched many lives and influenced the region. He was very involved in establishing the Cape College Center, a junior college arrangement with Southeast Missouri State University, Mineral Area College and Three Rivers College, a voice of reason even when emotions from others occasionally turned hot.

Payne's work in leading the CTC has helped students ages 15 to 65, but that training isn't just helpful to students; it's a vital aspect of our region's workforce that the center provides technical training.

"If we can help students get skills, elevate themselves and the economy, we're doing good things," Payne said. "It's been a good run at a good place, and I'm leaving it in good hands."

Payne will be replaced by Libby Guilliams, the assistant director for postsecondary studies.

We wish Guilliams our best wishes in leading the CTC in the future. And we thank Payne for his work in education that has helped so many individuals grow and learn.