Prayer 1-30-18

Most read stories
- Golden Corral altercation of manager, employee goes viral; manager fired (1/27/18)7
- The story of the Drurys' entrepreneurial beginnings (1/27/18)2
- City, school district unveil ambitious vision for Jefferson Elementary, community (1/24/18)1
- Payne to retire from CTC in June; new director named (1/24/18)
- Toys R Us will close 182 locations, including store in Cape Girardeau (1/25/18)6
- Man sentenced to life for killing mother, burning her body; mouth taped shut at hearing (1/20/18)
- Neff, Marco Construction, McIntire honored by Cape Chamber (1/27/18)
- Area drummer pulled on stage to perform with The Killers (1/23/18)
- What kind of a man is our governor? (1/24/18)8
- State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger wants to legalize medical marijuana (1/26/18)1