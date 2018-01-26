Pledge to flag, not party

Letter to the Editor

Television personality Joe Scarborough recently exited the Republican party, disgruntled over the election of Donald Trump, and the direction of the Republican party. Many Americans are fed up and embarrassed by a President they consider unfit for office, and a political party that buries its head in the sand while pursuing radical objectives at odds with the beliefs of many Americans.

Democrats are no better. Radicalism and impotence abound. Unpopular and ineffective leaders like Nancy Pelosi hang on as Democrats are paralyzed by rules that make it impossible to bring in fresh faces. Claiming to be inclusive, Democrats aggressively cultivate votes from minority groups and social movements while bashing white middle-class voters, thus alienating 70 percent of the electorate. Not a good plan if winning is the objective.

Growing numbers of Americans find themselves in limbo, unable to stomach either party nor to exert influence on their government. Recent developments like the Citizen's United ruling make it impossible for third-party efforts to survive. Big moneyed special interests control the parties, and the parties protect those special interests. News sources, particularly cable news provide a steady diet of partisan talking points rather than news, further frustrating voters.

We pledge allegiance to our flag and country, not political parties or ideologies like liberalism or conservatism. Our lawmakers take an oath to uphold the constitution, not the agendas of political parties, special interests, or their rich donors. Our founding fathers wanted it that way to protect us from misfits and tyrants.

WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson