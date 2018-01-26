SEMO food pantry helps students with need

Editorial

Most often, the road out of poverty travels through education.

The best way to prepare for a successful adulthood is to learn, and for many that means getting a college education. And while there are programs and assistance to help pay for tuition and other things, life outside of the school setting can still be very difficult for those with little means.

To that end, students and employees of Southeast Missouri State University created a campus food pantry about a year ago, and it is in need of replenishment, according to a recent article by Marybeth Niederkorn. The pantry provides food and other supplies needed in day-to-day life.

Many of us can relate to Ramen noodle and microwave diets when we were in college, but the pantry can give a boost when needed. There are restrictions on how much and how often students can take supplies. But the food pantry gets frequent use. About 20 students have used the pantry in a given month.

In addition to the food pantry, the university has also established a "Career Closet" where students can pick up clothing for a job interview, for example.

The university is in some ways a reflection of society, and there is a wide spectrum of backgrounds among its student population. Upward economic mobility usually requires education, but a little more than that. Kudos to the university and its students for recognizing that those trying to lift themselves out of poverty through education can use a little help along the way.

As Niederkorn reported, nonperishable food, school supplies -- including notebooks and pens and personal-care items -- are accepted at the food pantry inside Textbook Rental, Kent Library, room 123, during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.