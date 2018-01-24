*Menu
91st Birthday!!

Wednesday, January 24, 2018
User-submitted story by Bridget Mirly
Maggie Lancaster and grandson Danny Rains

Maggie Lancaster of Chaffee, Mo turned 91 today Jan. 24th, 2018. She received these BEAUTIFUL roses from her grandson and granddaughter Danny and Tammy Rains from Chaffee, Mo. Last year she told my father after she received 90 roses for her 90th, next year I expect 91 😊. What Mamaw wants, Mamaw gets from my daddy!! Special thanks to Billie Jo Sadler from Chaffee Flower Shop for making this gorgeous arrangement and making my Mamaws day when she received them!! Please help me wish her a Happy Birthday today!!

Maggie Lancaster with her 91 roses
