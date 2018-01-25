SoutheastHEALTH Foundation raises money for cancer patients

Editorial

Hundreds of people came together to have a little fun and raise about $175,000 for local cancer patients over the weekend.

As reported by Matt Dollard for the Southeast Missourian, The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's Journey Gala brought more than 400 people to Drury Plaza Conference Center to hear the inspiring words of former NFL running back Merril Hoge and raise money for its cancer-care fund.

Hoge spoke about his own experience with cancer, a 3-pound mass in his lower back that was ironically shaped like a football. He spoke of the fear of hearing his doctor explain that the grueling treatments might not actually work.

Hoge was inspired by his 9-year-old daughter who said, "Well, Dad, you've got to find a way."

Hoge has used the "find a way" mantra since childhood, and it became a theme for his cancer treatment and recovery as well.

The gala itself was a treat. Planners invited a belly-dancing group and flame twirlers to add ambiance to a Moroccan theme, but the best part about the event is the local cancer patients who will benefit from the funding.

We applaud those involved in raising the funds, and those who donated their time and money. We also remember those who are engaged in cancer treatment and facing fears, doubts and the rugged journey that comes with a diagnosis.