Pohlman writes wonderful columns

Letter to the Editor

Thank you for the columns by Mia Pohlman, "Looking through contemplative prayer" and "The quietness of God". These represent a dimension of life which is generally missing from our lives and missing in our practice of religion.

There are opportunities in Cape to honor the contemplative dimension and quietness. I am aware of three Centering Prayer groups in Cape. These are groups of people who practice Christian meditation, which are open to anyone. They are: 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Vincent De Paul Church, and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays at 38 N. Fountain.

Join us if you are so inclined.

STEVE ESSNER, Cape Girardeau