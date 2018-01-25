*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Pohlman writes wonderful columns

Thursday, January 25, 2018

Thank you for the columns by Mia Pohlman, "Looking through contemplative prayer" and "The quietness of God". These represent a dimension of life which is generally missing from our lives and missing in our practice of religion.

There are opportunities in Cape to honor the contemplative dimension and quietness. I am aware of three Centering Prayer groups in Cape. These are groups of people who practice Christian meditation, which are open to anyone. They are: 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Vincent De Paul Church, and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays at 38 N. Fountain.

Join us if you are so inclined.

STEVE ESSNER, Cape Girardeau