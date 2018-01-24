Cold winter morning on Kentucky lake

Most read stories
- Here's what's being built next to Chick-fil-A in Cape (1/18/18)1
- Man sentenced to life for killing mother, burning her body; mouth taped shut at hearing (1/20/18)
- Cape lands new summer-league baseball team; Capaha Field to see major upgrades (1/20/18)12
- Young author gave up TV at age 7 to pursue writing, and has recently finished his third novel (1/20/18)
- City, school district unveil ambitious vision for Jefferson Elementary, community (1/24/18)1
- Redhawk Food Pantry helping Southeast students, employees who need assistance with food, supplies (1/19/18)2
- Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in south Cape (1/14/18)3
- Cinderella shines in debut at Bedell (1/20/18)
- Area drummer pulled on stage to perform with The Killers (1/23/18)
- 3 mayor candidates in Scott City; former mayor Porch files for council seat (1/18/18)