Location saves county funds

Letter to the Editor

One year ago, the Cape Girardeau County Commission relocated the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division staff to the new juvenile center at 2137 Rust Avenue. After one year situated at the new site and no longer maintaining two outdated facilities, we were able to return 19 percent of our allowable funds to the county general revenue budget because of better efficiencies in work processes and lowered costs to operate.

We continue to find new ways to reduce costs while increasing services to youth in our community, using the additional program space the county has provided for us. When necessary, the court room is also available for adult circuit court hearings.

Thank you, to the county officials for providing us this new location. I want to especially thank Charlie Herbst, Paul Koeper, Clint Tracy, Willard Keys, Curtis Michelson, Bryan Sanders, Norm Ticer and the many other county employees who went above and beyond, in planning, renovating and thinking through the facility design, to give us such a utilitarian space to do our work.

Finally, if anyone is interested in a tour please give me a call at 573-334-6001.

RANDALL RHODES, juvenile officer, Cape Girardeau