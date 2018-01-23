Craft /vendor fair at VFW Cape

The VFW Post and Auxiliary are having craft/vendor fair for February and March, somewhere nice that people in the local area can show their wares and help their businesses. The low price of $15.00 per table goes to help our Veterans services that we provide at the VFW. There is several programs that profit from our fund raising. One is the Mo Veterans Home which the Post and Auxiliary sponsor a bingo every fourth Saturday.

There is no admission charges on February 3rd and March 3rd, we just hope the community comes out and supports the craft and vendor booths as well as support the VFW and Auxiliary. We do have plans to do this again in October, November and December, so if you were not able to participate in February or March please check with the VFW in regards to up coming events. Both VFW Post and Auxiliary have Facebook pages to keep up with events; great venue, great location and friendly (we welcome guests any time).