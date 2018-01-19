Guardian Angel Cheerleaders Win 1st Place

The Guardian Angel Redwing Cheerleaders of Oran won the 1st place trophy at the Notre Dame Tournament in Cape. The 4 day boys basketball tournament was held on January 6 & 7 and January 14 & 15 at the Notre Dame Regional High School. The Guardian Angel cheerleaders were selected by the Notre Dame cheerleaders as the 1st place team. The same girls won 1st place last year at the tournament. They are coached by Jacqui Hobbs and Jill Siebert. Congratulations to the Redwing cheerleaders and their coaches. Pictured left to right are: First row- Kaitlyn Jolley, Dalaini Bryant, Taylor Hobbs, & Logan Dame. Back row-Daley Siebert, Courtney Dirnberger, Traci Hency, & Camryn Lynch.