*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Grand Champion Rabbits

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Friday, January 19, 2018
User-submitted story by Brenda Kneir
TB Rabbit Habbit's MooShoo

MO Bunnies Rabbitry is proud to announce two rabbits have earned Grand Champion status from The American Rabbit Breeders Association. Jersey Wooly TB Rabbit Habbit's MooShoo has earned several Best Opposite Sex of Breed awards to earn his Grand Champion certificate.

Blinns CH1 is our first Creme d'Argent to be awarded Grand Champion status. She has won several Best of Breed awards.

Blinn's CH1
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: