- Author of Waller's manuscript rewarded for helping feds (1/13/18)
- Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in south Cape (1/14/18)3
- Here's what's being built next to Chick-fil-A in Cape (1/18/18)1
- Word to your superintendent: Glass rocks Vanilla Ice parody to announce cancellation (1/13/18)3
- Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes commitment to community at annual awards banquet (1/13/18)
- Church, businesses set up pop-up homeless shelter as winter storm approaches (1/12/18)1
- City of Oran water rates violate state law, auditors find; report details financial-management problems (1/13/18)2
- Poultry in motion: 4-H participants take first in nation with barbecue skills (1/13/18)1
- Cape man wins Scratchers lottery top prize (1/12/18)
- 3 mayor candidates in Scott City; former mayor Porch files for council seat (1/18/18)
Salvation Army can use your support to meet kettle fundraising goal
There is still time to help the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau meet its Red Kettle fundraising goal. The official campaign ends July 31.
So far, the local organization has raised roughly $255,000 of its $300,000 goal.
Those interested in donating can go to tsacapegirardeau.org to find out how to donate.
The Salvation Army is a faith-based organization that aims to spread "the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination," according to its website.
It provides services to help with addiction recovery, meals with friends, emergency disaster services, youth and women's ministry and more.
The Salvation Army does great work at the street level, helping the poor, the homeless and disadvantaged. If you haven't done so, and even if you have, please consider helping the Salvation Army meet its goal with a financial donation.