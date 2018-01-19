Salvation Army can use your support to meet kettle fundraising goal

Editorial

There is still time to help the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau meet its Red Kettle fundraising goal. The official campaign ends July 31.

So far, the local organization has raised roughly $255,000 of its $300,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can go to tsacapegirardeau.org to find out how to donate.

The Salvation Army is a faith-based organization that aims to spread "the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination," according to its website.

It provides services to help with addiction recovery, meals with friends, emergency disaster services, youth and women's ministry and more.

The Salvation Army does great work at the street level, helping the poor, the homeless and disadvantaged. If you haven't done so, and even if you have, please consider helping the Salvation Army meet its goal with a financial donation.