Letter to the Editor

I liked President Obama and even voted for him, but I believe he took us to the brink of socialism. Spending on social programs (free food, housing, medical, utilities, phones, etc) soared during his tenure. And even though I don't much like President Trump and didn't vote for him, I believe he is pulling us back from the brink.

President Obama also did many things by executive action that should've involved Congress. Things like the Paris Climate Agreement, funding for Obamacare, the Iran Treaty, the DACA Program (Dream Act), various environmental regulations, etc. Again, President Trump is undoing some of those actions and may end up undoing most of them. Obama's programs weren't all bad, but they were done without congressional support, and therefore can be changed without Congress.

President Trump has his flaws (more than my word limit will allow me to enumerate), but I believe we needed to step back from the brink of socialism and the excessive use of executive power. If our country can stand four years (or even eight) of President Trump (and I know we can), we may be better off.

Finally, I kind of like Trump's "America First" message as opposed to Obama's propensity to apologize for America. Yes, we've made mistakes (many, many), but we've done more good and given more to help others, both here and abroad, than any other country in history. We should be proud, not apologetic.

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau