BioKyowa Raises $9,843 for United Way

Thursday, January 18, 2018
User-submitted story by Kristin Funderburk

What can $9,000 do for your community? Through United Way, a donation this size could:

 Fund a bus for Cape Junior High students to utilize if they need to stay after school for activities or tutoring, or;

 Cover the expense of the instructor who leads CDA classes through Educare, in turn certifying more childcare providers in our community, or;

 Help provide activities for seniors attending Hoover Centers day camp program.

United Way would like to thank the leadership and employees of BioKyowa for their continued dedication to the annual campaign efforts.

