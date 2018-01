BioKyowa Raises $9,843 for United Way

What can $9,000 do for your community? Through United Way, a donation this size could:

• Fund a bus for Cape Junior High students to utilize if they need to stay after school for activities or tutoring, or;

• Cover the expense of the instructor who leads CDA classes through Educare, in turn certifying more childcare providers in our community, or;

• Help provide activities for seniors attending Hoover Center’s day camp program.

United Way would like to thank the leadership and employees of BioKyowa for their continued dedication to the annual campaign efforts.