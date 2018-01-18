*Menu
The City of Jackson Raises $2,631 for United Way

Thursday, January 18, 2018
User-submitted story by Kristin Funderburk

United Way of Southeast Missouri would like to thank employees with The City of Jackson for their continued support of the education, income, and health in our region.

Did you know United Way of Southeast Missouri works directly with a variety of partners in Jackson, including Jackson R-2 Schools, the Jackson Senior Center, and the Jackson Ministerial Alliance? Additionally, many of our 24 partner agencies assist families and individuals living in Jackson.

