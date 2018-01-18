Broadway Prescription Shop Raises $3,294 for United Way

United Way of Southeast Missouri would like to thank the employees and leadership at Broadway Prescription Shop for their support of the annual campaign efforts. The pharmacy was responsible for bringing in a little over $3,000 for the annual United Way campaign.

Broadway Prescription Shop has been committed to the overall health and well-being of Cape Girardeau for more than 80 years. Similarly, they've been supporters of United Way and our education, income, and health initiatives for nearly a decade.