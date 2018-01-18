Congratulations Jackson Chamber award winners

Editorial

Sometimes it's what's not said that makes a statement.

After a long introduction that described his many contributions to Jackson's community, from volunteering at concession stands to his selfless activity with the Optimist Club, from his work at several Jackson business enterprises to his love for Jackson schools, Billy Joe Thompson stood in front of a packed house at the Jackson Civic Center, having just been named the R.A. Fullenwider Award recipient. He stood at the podium in his Jackson-red blazer and said, choking back tears:

"There are many more people that deserve this more than me," he said. "Thank you very much."

That selfless attitude is indicative of why Thompson won the award in the first place. Congratulations.

Several other people and businesses were recognized at the event.

BOLD Marketing won Business of the Year. The Cape Girardeau-based marketing firm that has recently moved to a new location on Independence Street, produced all the videos presented at the event. BOLD has done a lot of work for the Jackson chamber and the City of Jackson.

Mondi, a packaging manufacturer that employs several hundred people in Jackson and about 25,000 in more than 30 countries, won industry of the year.

And Benchmark Printing, owned by Steve Skelton, won small business of the year. The printing operation has been in business since 1995.

Justin McMullen, a physical education teacher who also provides academic and other types of counseling for his students, was named the Educator of the Year, and received a standing ovation.

Congratulations to all the individuals and organizations honored at the chamber event. Despite tricky weather conditions, everyone had a good time. Here's to more business and chamber success throughout 2018.