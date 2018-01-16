Hoarded Yorkies find loving homes

Editorial

Earlier this month, a local dog rescue organization came to learn of a woman who was hoarding dogs near Malden, Missouri.

Hoarders often start with good intention of raising or saving animals, but they don't know when to stop. This particular hoarder was found with 70 dogs in her possession, most of them Yorkies, and they were not in great shape. Seventy dogs are too much for one person to handle.

But this hoarding story had a happy ending, as all the dogs were adopted within days.

Once word spread about the Yorkies (0fficially called Yorkshire Terriers; they are tiny and extremely cute dogs), executive director Tracy Poston said she had "a long line outside of people waiting in the cold," once they could be adopted, according to a report by Marybeth Niederkorn.

"We're being really careful with where we put them. These are dogs that are going to not be the easiest," Poston said. "Not everybody who came out got a Yorkie today. We are definitely screening and talking [to potential owners]."

Poston added that many volunteers came to aid in the rescue. We hope the little Yorkies are all happier and healthier now that they're in the care of new owners.

This was a good story with a happy ending, all thanks to compassionate people who care about the welfare of animals.