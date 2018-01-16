Blunt on Trump

Letter to the Editor

I write Senator Blunt often to tell him how much I disapprove of the stands he takes, so it is only fair that I tell people when he has done something right. I appreciate the Senator's words condemning Trump's comments about the "s---hole countries."

We have never had a President so determined to divide Americans into warring camps. Republicans who reflexively defend everything he says contribute to the problem. I wish Congress would censure the President for his unacceptable language and for the hatred that he spreads. It would be good for the country and for our image in the world if our Congressional delegation would draw a line in defense of American values against the man who poses a big risk to those values.

As Senator Graham said, "America is an idea, not a race."

CHERYL HANSCHEN, Jackson