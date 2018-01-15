*Menu
River City Players Abbott Awards

Monday, January 15, 2018
User-submitted story by Dr. Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood
The River City Players Community Theatre Annual Abbott Awards recipients: (seated) Patti Wicks, Melissa Wade, Holly Raines. (standing) Larry Davis, Mike Craig, Tim Mills, Donna Foeste, and Blake Moore. (Winners not pictured: Matthew Antill and Caroline Cain). Photo by Lisa Gerlach.

