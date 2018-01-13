President is mentally fit

Letter to the Editor

Lately, numerous articles written by psychiatrists have flooded the media psychoanalyzing President Trump. These analyses are not substantiated by one-on-one interviews with the president. They are based on selected tweets and fabricated stories to discredit the chief executive. President Trump appears in public far more than any of his predecessors. When was the last time he was seen repeatedly stumbling over his speech or speaking gibberish? Yes, President Trump speaks off the cuff. This does not mean he is not in control of his mental faculties.

Because of these underhanded viewpoints, the American Psychiatric Association has "call[ed] for an end to psychiatrists providing professional opinions in the media about public figures whom they have not examined ..." The APA reminded its members of "The Goldwater Rule." Breaking this rule is "irresponsible, stigmatizing, and definitely unethical." Psychiatrists, publicly stating their professional opinions of the president's mental fitness, can cause catastrophic results such as the 350-point drop in the stock market. This happened in December 2017, following a false report by Brian Ross of ABC News. It can happen again.

Annoying some, the president has an unorthodox way of expressing himself. Unlike past administrations he will not kowtow to foreign potentates. On Jan. 9, 2018, the president's courage was given "big credit" by the president of South Korea. President Trump's support of South Korea forced North Korea to meet with the South to find ways to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula.

Is President Trump mentally unfit or "crazy like a fox?"

DAVID A LARSON, Jackson