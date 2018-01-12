Prayer 1-12-18

Most read stories
- Cape's new 'cold case': Whose frozen SUV is that in the Mississippi River? (1/6/18)5
- Business Notebook: New rooftop restaurant to be atop Marquette Tower (1/8/18)2
- Low water levels allow visitors to get up close and personal with Tower Rock (1/6/18)
- MCA calls for protection of those found not guilty of animal abuse (1/10/18)2
- Scaling up: Long John Silver's adding an A&W (1/10/18)2
- Southeast to cut workforce to meet budget needs caused by state cuts (1/10/18)7
- Adult and Teen Challenge expanding facility, program capacity thanks to 'big time' support from community (1/2/18)6
- Loretta Schneider, former Cape council member, dies (1/6/18)2
- Maryann Robertson: A story of an old home and new beginnings (1/6/18)
- Singing at sea, in Cape, Nashville and now Florida, Jessie Ritter's music keeps on working (1/4/18)