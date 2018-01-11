Girl Scout S.T.E.M. and Snowflakes: New Girl Scout Troops Forming

At Girl Scouts, shell get to lead her own adventure and team up with other girls in an all-girl environment to choose the exciting, hands-on activities that interest her most. Shell practice leadership with grit like a go-getter, problem solve like an innovator, embrace new challenges like a risk-taker, and show empathy like a leader. Girl Scouts is the premier place to provide girls with a safe environment for trying new things and overcoming fears, making them greater challenge-seekers, more proficient students, and, eventually, more successful adults. Discover what it means to be a G.I.R.L. and change the world!

All girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to the upcoming S.T.E.M. and Snowflakes events: Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Jackson North Elementary Cafeteria or Thursday, January 18, 2018, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Jackson East Elementary Cafeteria. Explore the science of winter S.T.E.M. activities! Grab your favorite adult pal and experience the excitement that only Girl Scouts can offer!

Annual membership dues for Girl Scouts are $25.00 and financial assistance is available. For more information about S.T.E.M. and Snowflakes call 877-312-4764 or email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org.