Cities of Cape, Jackson offer Christmas tree recycling

Editorial

If you purchased and decorated a real Christmas tree this holiday season, the city of Cape Girardeau has a pick-up service available to you.

For $5, the city's public works department will come pick up your tree. You can call (573) 339-6351 to arrange for pickup. This service is available from Jan. 11 to Feb. 22.

Or, you can haul your tree to Arena Park, near the livestock area of the fairgrounds, and dispose of the tree there at no charge.

In Jackson, you can drop off your trees at the recycling center.

In some cases, trees are placed into public lakes to provide habitat for fish. In other cases, the trees are turned into mulch.

City sanitation crews may also pick up on different days next week, depending on where you live. Next Monday the U.S. celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday.

We're thankful for all of our sanitation workers who put in extra time and effort this time of year to haul off trees and extra garbage that comes along with the holidays.