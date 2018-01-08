A look back

G.D. FRONABARGER ~ Southeast Missourian archive

This photo was published May 23, 1944 under the heading, Lest We Forget. It was the 12th of a series of pictures to show the effect of the recent Mississippi River flood on Cape Girardeau, and what a cleanup task the high water imposed. A street department grader is shown scraping mud off South Main street on the west side of the Frisco passenger depot. From 2 to 6 inches of mud was left by the water on the two blocks of pavement between Independence and William streets. The river reached a new crest of 40.8 feet on May 6, 1944.