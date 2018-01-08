Explore The Cape Conservation Nature Center for hidden gems

Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

Follow the animal tracks up to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center and you will find a peaceful getaway for the afternoon. Located in Cape Girardeau County Park North, whether you need a fun activity with your grandkids or just a place to explore on your own, the Nature Center has something for everyone.

Get Outside

Even in January, you can bundle up and visit the woods for a beautiful hike. The center has several different walking trails of various lengths and the Ridgetop Trail is even ADA accessible. All walking trails are open from sunrise to sunset. Grab a trail map and take your pick.

If youre up for a group hike, head to the Nature Center on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. for the Winter Tree ID Hike (No registration required). Traveling along the Ridgetop Trail, youll discover each trees unique features to learn how to identify different species.

Bringing the grandkids? Check out one of the nature backpacks before you hit the trail for an added adventure. Each themed backpack provides an exciting hunt for Missouri wildlife as you complete the walk. The center also provides free fishing pole rental for the kids-only fishing area and many fun, age-appropriate events each month. Keep an eye on the centers newsletter for an activity they are sure to love.

Indoor Exploration

Escape from the cold and find more adventure just inside the Nature Center. Sara Turner, Nature Center Manager of 12 years, says the center is designed to connect people with the land. Each thoughtful detail in the building does just that. As you walk through, you can discover new facts through many interactive exhibits, view several displays of prehistoric Missouri artifacts, or get up close and personal with the many live critters that call the Nature Center home  including a two-headed snake, snapping turtle, and 2-foot eel.

The front entrance features a rotating display of local wildlife art. January presents a photography exhibit, Cape Girardeau County Park Wildlife, by David Hopper. Check out the beautiful images on your way in, then come by on Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for the Meet The Artist event to chat with David Hopper about his work.

Just looking for a quiet spot? Sit and relax in front of the large observation windows overlooking the bird-watching area. Seated here, you are likely to spot several of Missouris native birds and may even catch a glimpse of a deer wandering by.

If you prefer to stay in during the cold, winter months, you can still get a taste of nature by subscribing to the Missouri Conservationist. This monthly publication is free to all Missouri residents and features articles about the current seasons wildlife and outdoor activities all across the state. Subscribe or view the latest issue online at mdc.mo.gov/conmag.

Looking Ahead

Although its winter, the Nature Center doesnt slow down. 2017 wrapped up the Our Big Year bird watching theme for the center, but the center welcomes the 2018 theme Native Plants, focusing on the importance of Missouris indigenous flora and how to best care for it. The big highlight for this theme is the thirteenth annual Native Plant & Garden Seminar on Saturday, March 10. The day is full of workshops and guest speakers for every garden enthusiast. Plus a Native Plant Sale to help put your newly learned practices into action.

Until then, the calendar is packed with activities throughout every month. Here are a few you might want to check out:

Jan. 6  10 a.m.-noon - Wild Edibles: Natures First Aid Kit

Discover how useful many native Missouri plants can be  and even take home some samples!

Jan. 11, 1-2 p.m.  Feeding Frenzy

Check out what mealtime looks like for the in-house critters!

Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m.  Wild Game Cooking

Discover new recipes for local game and fish  includes a taste test of favorite dishes prepared by staff and volunteers and a cookbook to take home.

Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-noon  Fishing Skills: Adult Fly Fishing

Learn all the basics of fly fishing, and then put it to the test with trout fishing at Rotary Lake  all equipment provided.

Jan. 27, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m.  Maple Sugaring: Tree Trapping

Try your hand at sap collecting! As a bonus, attend Februarys event to learn how to turn that sap into maple syrup.

Check out the quarterly newsletter, The Tupelo Times, for a full calendar of events for all ages. Every event is free, but some require registration  available online at mdc.mo.gov.

As warmer days approach, even more life returns to the Nature Center. On each visit, you can spot new wildlife, new exhibits, and, soon, the return of the honeybees to the indoor hive. Theres always something new to explore at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.