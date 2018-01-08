Explore The Cape Conservation Nature Center for hidden gems
Follow the animal tracks up to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center and you will find a peaceful getaway for the afternoon. Located in Cape Girardeau County Park North, whether you need a fun activity with your grandkids or just a place to explore on your own, the Nature Center has something for everyone.
Get Outside
Even in January, you can bundle up and visit the woods for a beautiful hike. The center has several different walking trails of various lengths and the Ridgetop Trail is even ADA accessible. All walking trails are open from sunrise to sunset. Grab a trail map and take your pick.
If youre up for a group hike, head to the Nature Center on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. for the Winter Tree ID Hike (No registration required). Traveling along the Ridgetop Trail, youll discover each trees unique features to learn how to identify different species.
Bringing the grandkids? Check out one of the nature backpacks before you hit the trail for an added adventure. Each themed backpack provides an exciting hunt for Missouri wildlife as you complete the walk. The center also provides free fishing pole rental for the kids-only fishing area and many fun, age-appropriate events each month. Keep an eye on the centers newsletter for an activity they are sure to love.
Indoor Exploration
Escape from the cold and find more adventure just inside the Nature Center. Sara Turner, Nature Center Manager of 12 years, says the center is designed to connect people with the land. Each thoughtful detail in the building does just that. As you walk through, you can discover new facts through many interactive exhibits, view several displays of prehistoric Missouri artifacts, or get up close and personal with the many live critters that call the Nature Center home including a two-headed snake, snapping turtle, and 2-foot eel.
The front entrance features a rotating display of local wildlife art. January presents a photography exhibit, Cape Girardeau County Park Wildlife, by David Hopper. Check out the beautiful images on your way in, then come by on Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for the Meet The Artist event to chat with David Hopper about his work.
Just looking for a quiet spot? Sit and relax in front of the large observation windows overlooking the bird-watching area. Seated here, you are likely to spot several of Missouris native birds and may even catch a glimpse of a deer wandering by.
If you prefer to stay in during the cold, winter months, you can still get a taste of nature by subscribing to the Missouri Conservationist. This monthly publication is free to all Missouri residents and features articles about the current seasons wildlife and outdoor activities all across the state. Subscribe or view the latest issue online at mdc.mo.gov/conmag.
Looking Ahead
Although its winter, the Nature Center doesnt slow down. 2017 wrapped up the Our Big Year bird watching theme for the center, but the center welcomes the 2018 theme Native Plants, focusing on the importance of Missouris indigenous flora and how to best care for it. The big highlight for this theme is the thirteenth annual Native Plant & Garden Seminar on Saturday, March 10. The day is full of workshops and guest speakers for every garden enthusiast. Plus a Native Plant Sale to help put your newly learned practices into action.
Until then, the calendar is packed with activities throughout every month. Here are a few you might want to check out:
Jan. 6 10 a.m.-noon - Wild Edibles: Natures First Aid Kit
Discover how useful many native Missouri plants can be and even take home some samples!
Jan. 11, 1-2 p.m. Feeding Frenzy
Check out what mealtime looks like for the in-house critters!
Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. Wild Game Cooking
Discover new recipes for local game and fish includes a taste test of favorite dishes prepared by staff and volunteers and a cookbook to take home.
Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-noon Fishing Skills: Adult Fly Fishing
Learn all the basics of fly fishing, and then put it to the test with trout fishing at Rotary Lake all equipment provided.
Jan. 27, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Maple Sugaring: Tree Trapping
Try your hand at sap collecting! As a bonus, attend Februarys event to learn how to turn that sap into maple syrup.
Check out the quarterly newsletter, The Tupelo Times, for a full calendar of events for all ages. Every event is free, but some require registration available online at mdc.mo.gov.
As warmer days approach, even more life returns to the Nature Center. On each visit, you can spot new wildlife, new exhibits, and, soon, the return of the honeybees to the indoor hive. Theres always something new to explore at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.
-
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman10WILMINGTON, Del. Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major partys presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play...
-
Jackson district rated 'most equitable' in Missouri2A new study of Missouris public schools has named a school system in Cape Girardeau County as the most equitable in the state. Results of the study, released last week by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the Jackson School District...
-
Galloway: Containing virus is 'most important' issue6Much has changed in Missouri and the nation since Nicole Galloway announced her bid to unseat Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 12, 2019, exactly a year ago. When I launched this campaign, I never could have imagined where we would be today, but I knew...
-
Parson announces money for SEMO Electric project2SIKESTON, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson traveled to Southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, attending a broadband development event at SEMO Electric Cooperative. During his visit, Parson announced 16 projects from eight providers will be getting $3...
-
Southeast plans to give coronavirus kits to students this fall5Students may begin to move into Southeast Missouri State Universitys 18 residence facilities as early as Saturday. Many of Southeasts students commute but at least 2,350 are scheduled to live on campus when classes resume Aug. 24 for the...
-
Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in regionSlightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday. Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases 12. The countys health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus....
-
Murder suspect found in Arkansas1Another person has been taken into custody in connection with a July 20 murder in Cape Girardeau According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Clarence J. Smith was apprehended in Newport, Arkansas, last Thursday. Smith,...
-
Gordonville Elementary welcoming students back ahead of classes3Gordonville Elementary teachers and staff are making videos to welcome students back after being out of the building since March, ready to learn again later this month. Joseph Moore, music teacher at Gordonville Elementary who also teaches at North...
-
Canceled travel plans may have boosted Cape County tax receiptsSales tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County continues to exceed expectations and the county treasurer thinks canceled summer vacations may be one reason why. If some families were going to take a $2,000 vacation, theyre spending that money right...
-
Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park9The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a master plan for Arena Park which includes relocating at least five of the parks ballfields to another location. The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue, said Scott...
-
Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus4A sixth Cape Girardeau County residents death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70...
-
Cape County firearms business robbed Friday3Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who burglarized a Cape Girardeau County firearms business late last week. A news release issued Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office said JSE Surplus on Highway 74, west of Cape...
-
Repairs set for Farmington Road in JacksonWork began Monday on a two-week project to repair and rehabilitate North Farmington Road in Jackson, from Oak Street to West Independence Street (Route D). The City of Jackson recently awarded a contract for the work to ASA Asphalt of Cape...
-
Most read 8/10/20Business Notebook: Hutson's rebrands as a 'Big Sandy' affiliate; coronavirus reimbursement for businesses; new rehab partnershipHutson's, a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau for 75 years, has rebranded itself as "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore," after affiliating itself with the Ohio-based Big Sandy furniture store chain. The affiliation with Big Sandy follows the...
-
Cape County Clerk, staff guide coronavirus-era election, prepare for November3This past Tuesday began for Kara Clark Summers like most Election Days: at 3:30 a.m. Though by her own admission not a morning person, the Cape Girardeau county clerk and her team would spend the next 20 hours or so doing, well, just about...
-
Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 552Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault,...
-
Fourth suspect arrested in Cape homicide investigation, 1 at largeFour of five suspects in the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller are now in police custody. Jaden T. Young, 20, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Friday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree...
-
Photo Gallery 8/9/20S.T.A.N.D. protest at Freedom CornerMore than 50 people participated in an all-day Standing Together Against National Discrimination (STAND) protest event co-hosted by Midwest Council for Civil Rights and Missouri Social Activism on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The event...
-
Ex-SEMO prof on Truman, A-bomb anniversary8Former Southeast Missouri State University history department chairman Dr. Wayne H. Bowen, a scholar specializing in the life and times of President Harry Truman, said the 33rd president "agonized" over his decision to drop the atomic bomb on the...
-
Southeast uses face shields to "Bring It On! The Musical"Pairing energetic cheerleading performances with modern safety measures, the cast and crew of 'Bring It On! The Musical' brings a spunky story of competitive spirit to audiences at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. 'Bring It On!...
-
-
City of Cape to resume utility disconnects9The City of Cape Girardeau will resume utility disconnects for nonpayment Wednesday. Water, sewer and trash customers with delinquent accounts began receiving disconnection notices about four weeks ago, according to a city social media post, but...
-
Union County, Illinois, reaches 'warning' level with coronavirusIllinois health officials identified Union County as having reached a warning level with COVID-19. More than a dozen counties in the state meet at least two criteria for the designation. Union County meets three: new virus cases per 100,000...
-
More contestants taking part in rodeo due to virus1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Rodeo week in Sikeston is a busy one. This year, though, it is a little different. As everyone continues to live in a strange time, the show is still going on, as the 68th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicked off Wednesday...
-
SEMO reopening child care buildingMore than 150 children will return to Southeast Missouri State University's child care center Monday, nearly six months after it was closed for repairs, renovations and potential mold removal. "We feel very blessed to all be under one roof again,"...
-
Swan picks up two votes in Cape County official results7The Republican primary race for state Senate District 27 tightened a bit Friday, but only by two votes. Cape Girardeau County elections personnel released official results from Tuesday's primary voting, and the final tally in the race between two...
-
Judge Koester looking ahead to new area of law in 32nd DistrictNewly appointed judge Julia Koester will assume her role on the bench Aug. 17, as Division 4 associate judge for the 32nd Judicial District. Koester addressed the Republican Women's Club at the group's monthly meeting Friday at Delmonico's in...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-10-20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 6 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Most read 8/7/20Cape, Scott counties buck statewide trend on Medicaid expansion3Primary voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties mostly mirrored their counterparts across the state in Tuesdays balloting, though both counties voters rejected Medicaid expansion. Voters across the state approved Amendment 2, which will...
-
Most read 8/6/20Swan says primary is 'over' but does not concede19Republican voters in state Senate District 27 apparently wont need to wait for a possible recount to know who their general election candidate is. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represents District 147 in the state House, said in a social media...
-
Most read 8/6/20Jordan 'surprised,' 'thankful' to be pioneer as Cape County coroner10Wavis Jordan, the coroner-elect of Cape Girardeau County, said he is surprised and thankful to be elected to a four-year term Tuesday. Jordan was at work at Rhodes convenience store on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson when he got word he had...
-
Most read 8/5/20Three coronavirus deaths reported in region Tuesday8Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the region Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County health officials announced two county residents died because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths marked the fourth and fifth deaths of...
-
Most read 8/5/20Rehder ekes out state Senate win; Wallingford, Burger win House races15Four-tenths of 1% separated two state representatives seeking a state Senate seat. Complete but unofficial results showed Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, eked out the win against Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau by 141 votes 16,834 to 16,693 in...