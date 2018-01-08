Experience the MET Opera Live on screen in Cape

PUCCINIs TOSCA

Here is your chance to experience the Metropolitan Opera live from New York. The Cape West Cinema is host to this seasons live broadcasts. Puccinis Tosca is a love triangle with Floria Tosca, a jealous diva; Mario Cavaradossi, her painter lover; and Scarpia, the authoritarian chief of police of Rome who wants Tosca for himself and uses his position to get rid of his competition. The performance is at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Marcus Cinema in Cape Girardeau. If you enjoy this performance, mark your calendars for LEslisir dAmore and La Boheme in February.

THE OPERA HOUSE

To better understand the New York Opera House, Cape West Cinema is also showing The Opera House, a new film that surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Operas rich history and a time of great change for New York. Featuring rarely seen archival footage, stills, recent interviews and a soundtrack of extraordinary Met performances, the film chronicles the creation of the Mets storied home of the last 50 years against the backdrop of the artists, architects and politicians who shaped the cultural life of New York City in the 50s and 60s. Three showings: January 13 and 17.