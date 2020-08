Experience the MET Opera Live on screen in Cape

PUCCINI’s TOSCA

Here is your chance to experience the Metropolitan Opera live from New York. The Cape West Cinema is host to this season’s live broadcasts. Puccini’s Tosca is a love triangle with Floria Tosca, a jealous diva; Mario Cavaradossi, her painter lover; and Scarpia, the authoritarian chief of police of Rome who wants Tosca for himself and uses his position to get rid of his competition. The performance is at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Marcus Cinema in Cape Girardeau. If you enjoy this performance, mark your calendars for L’Eslisir d’Amore and La Boheme in February.

THE OPERA HOUSE

To better understand the New York Opera House, Cape West Cinema is also showing The Opera House, a new film that surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Opera’s rich history and a time of great change for New York. Featuring rarely seen archival footage, stills, recent interviews and a soundtrack of extraordinary Met performances, the film chronicles the creation of the Met’s storied home of the last 50 years against the backdrop of the artists, architects and politicians who shaped the cultural life of New York City in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Three showings: January 13 and 17.