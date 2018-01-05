An impressive display at Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

Editorial

Congratulations to the Tigers of Cape Girardeau Central High for winning the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

Central won 65-56 over No. 3 seed Charleston in a game that very tight through three quarters. The Tigers marched to the title, beating rival Jackson by 18 points in the semifinal, following blowout wins in previous games. It was an impressive run.

The tournament was, as always, a great local sports spectacle over four days, in which people on Christmas break could bring the family and watch their hometown boys battle on the Show Me Center floor.

As the presenting sponsor for the tournament, we at the Southeast Missourian would like to thank everyone involved in helping the tournament run smoothly. A special thanks goes to the referees, coaches and cheerleaders, who for different reasons never seem to get quite the credit they deserve.

We'd also like to thank the support from all the fans. The tournament had a total attendance of 17,726. And we had more than 45,000 votes for the fan-voted MVP Award sponsored by Realty Executives of Cape County, which went to Dawson Dohogne of Notre Dame.

Armani Vermillion of Advance was the top scorer of the tournament, netting 106 points, 11 points higher than the next closest player.

Again, thanks to all who make the tournament possible, including tournament director Matt Asher. Congratulations to the Tigers, and all the boys who demonstrated hustle, talent, grit and sportsmanship.