Larry Ferrell served as prosecutor with class and respect for justice

Editorial

Larry Ferrell, the longtime federal prosecutor, has called it a career after six years of public service as a prosecutor for Cape Girardeau County then 26 years at the federal level. He also worked in a private practice for several years.

His resume is quite impressive. Perhaps most notable is Ferrell's service in Iraq, when he spent two stints helping serve justice, once in 2006 and again in 2009. He spent nine months in Iraq in 2006, assisting Iraqi prosecutors in presenting evidence of war crimes in the trial of Saddam Hussein. Later, he said he helped set up a system of justice in Iraq, working with Iraqi officials on how to effectively implement the rule of law, according to a recent report by Mark Bliss.

During his time as the county prosecuting attorney from 1983 to 1987, he helped form the area's Major Case Squad, which has since solved numerous murder cases.

Ferrell has retired from public duty, but he'll transition into a part-time role, joining the Cape Girardeau law firm of his son, Matthew Ferrell.

One thing we've noticed over the years on the occasion when Ferrell has spoken publicly is his reverence for the positions he's held. He has served with class over the years.

We hope Ferrell enjoys his reduced role, working with his son.

We thank and congratulate him on a job well done.