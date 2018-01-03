Rhodes Earns Best Overall Social Media Engagement Award from Industry Magazine

CS Decisions magazine has awarded Rhodes with its 2017 Best Overall Engagement through Ongoing Campaigns award for creatively engaging customers using social media. The article announcing the award is available at https://www.cstoredecisions.com/2018/01/02/2018-social-media-awards/.

Larger convenience store chains earned awards for growing their social media following including Speedway, Wawa and Maverik (each has 270 to 2,500 locations), but Rhodes was recognized for creatively connecting with consumers through Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

The CS Decisions article states, Numbers are only part of the story when it comes to social media. This years Shout Out award recognizes a chain using promotions or ongoing campaigns on FB to connect with its core consumer base in a particularly creative way, consistently throughout the year. While there were many nominations, weve narrowed it down to two chains that exemplify the art of creative posting.

Rhodes 2017 social media campaigns included its success in breaking the world record for largest glass of soft drink, introducing its fruit-flavored lemonades, becoming a football team for its HomeGate HQ campaign and helping customers prepare for Christmas with its How To video series.

Our social media efforts this past year would not have stood out as anything special without the participation of our employees. They have graciously shared their time and talents to make our customer experiences special inside and outside our stores through our advertising, said Lindsey Wagoner, vice president of marketing at Rhodes.

About Rhodes Convenience Stores

Rhodes was established in 1956 and now employs more than 600 individuals throughout its 31 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. It is also an Imos Pizza franchisee, with six full-scale restaurants in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Jackson, Scott City, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff.