Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland Kicks Off Next Century of Female Entrepreneurs with 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Season

The 101st year of Girl Scouts selling cookies begins with the return of the popular Girl Scout Smores.

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland enters the next century of Girl Scouts selling cookies. The Girl Scout Cookie Program® not only teaches girls essential entrepreneurial skills but also powers amazing experiences for them across the United States. After last years 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies, troops across our 68 counties in central and southern Missouri, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma are kicking off this season with the return of Girl Scout Smores, the most popular flavor to launch in the 101 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Consumers can now help fuel transformative leadership experiences and build the next generation of entrepreneurs by purchasing Girl Scout Smores and classic favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)  sets out to sell delicious cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success. And all the net revenue raised100 percent of itstays with Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland. Cookie earnings power amazing experiences for girls through programming, and funds financial assistance, volunteer training and support, and program resources. Girls and their troops decide how to spend their troop proceeds, investing in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more. Further, skills girls learn in the cookie program also influence later success: data shows more than half (57 percent) of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the cookie program was beneficial to skills they possess today, such as money management, goal-setting, and public speaking.

Last year, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland debuted Girl Scout Smoresa crispy graham cookie double dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coatingwhich are sure to be best-sellers again. This year, girls will sell cookies door-to-door and at booth sales as well as through the innovative and educational web-based addition to the cookie program that helps girls run and manage their Girl Scout Cookie businesses online. The online option brings Girl Scout programming into the future by providing girls with invaluable business and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills that prepare them for 21st century leadership.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, January 5, 2018 and runs through April 1, 2018. All Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box. Contact us at info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org to connect to a Girl Scout near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.