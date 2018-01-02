- Eagle Scout donates bat boxes for installation near trails (12/29/17)1
Imo's Pizza and Rhodes Raise Over $13,000 for Local Schools and Organizations
Imos Pizza and Rhodes has proudly raised over $13,000 for local schools and organizations since March 2017. The money was generated through Imos Pizza fundraising days and frozen pizza and baked pizza voucher sales. Participating Imos Pizza restaurants included the Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Scott City and Sikeston franchises owned by PAJCO, Inc., also known as Rhodes Convenience Stores.
Imos Pizza fundraising days allowed schools and organizations to receive 10% of Imos Pizza food and gift card purchases made on specified dates. The organizations earning potential was not limited to a few hours of operation or just customers that mentioned its name upon ordering. Rather, Imos Pizza at Rhodes allowed them to benefit from all purchases made all day. Imos Pizza helped schools and organizations publicize their fundraisers by providing fliers to share with supporters and Facebook posts to reach its social media followers.
Frozen pizzas and baked pizza vouchers provided an additional fundraising opportunity. Schools and organizations presold frozen pizzas or vouchers to be redeemed for baked pizzas. Thirty percent or more of the total sales went directly to the sponsoring school or organization. The pizzas and vouchers were delivered after the sales campaign concluded.
Imos Pizza is now booking fundraising activities for 2018. Interested schools should contact their local Imos Pizza at Rhodes.
About Rhodes Convenience Stores
Rhodes was established in 1956 and employs over 600 individuals throughout its 31 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations. Many stores include drive-thru service and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is available at six locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville, Scott City, Jackson and its newest location in Poplar Bluff.