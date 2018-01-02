*Menu
Imo's Pizza and Rhodes Raise Over $13,000 for Local Schools and Organizations

Tuesday, January 2, 2018
User-submitted story by Lindsey Wagoner
Imo's Pizza and Rhodes raised more than $13,000 to help local schools and organizations in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Sikeston from March through December 2017.

Imos Pizza and Rhodes has proudly raised over $13,000 for local schools and organizations since March 2017. The money was generated through Imos Pizza fundraising days and frozen pizza and baked pizza voucher sales. Participating Imos Pizza restaurants included the Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Scott City and Sikeston franchises owned by PAJCO, Inc., also known as Rhodes Convenience Stores.

Imos Pizza fundraising days allowed schools and organizations to receive 10% of Imos Pizza food and gift card purchases made on specified dates. The organizations earning potential was not limited to a few hours of operation or just customers that mentioned its name upon ordering. Rather, Imos Pizza at Rhodes allowed them to benefit from all purchases made all day. Imos Pizza helped schools and organizations publicize their fundraisers by providing fliers to share with supporters and Facebook posts to reach its social media followers.

Frozen pizzas and baked pizza vouchers provided an additional fundraising opportunity. Schools and organizations presold frozen pizzas or vouchers to be redeemed for baked pizzas. Thirty percent or more of the total sales went directly to the sponsoring school or organization. The pizzas and vouchers were delivered after the sales campaign concluded.

Imos Pizza is now booking fundraising activities for 2018. Interested schools should contact their local Imos Pizza at Rhodes.

About Rhodes Convenience Stores

Rhodes was established in 1956 and employs over 600 individuals throughout its 31 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations. Many stores include drive-thru service and 24-hour service. Rhodes most recent product addition is Imos Pizza, which is available at six locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville, Scott City, Jackson and its newest location in Poplar Bluff.

